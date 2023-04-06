‘Parivar Milan’ held at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Apr: A ‘family meet’ was organised for all the employees of Raj Bhavan and their families here today. Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and First Lady Gurmeet Kaur met all the personnel and their families at the programme organised in the Raj Bhavan Auditorium.

He learned about the personal and official problems of each employee and their family members. The Governor promised to solve the problems and implement the suggestions given.

Addressing the gathering, Lt-General Singh emphasised that all the officers and employees working at the Raj Bhavan were like a family. He said that the problem of any member of the family is his problem, whose solution would be his priority. He added that all the officers and personnel should conduct themselves according with dignity in conformity with the prestige of the Raj Bhavan.

He further stated that every government employee should work with full devotion and honesty. All officers and employees should strive for excellence in their work and live up to their responsibilities. A corruption-free work style, discipline, honesty and human sensitivity were the Lakshman Rekha for every employee.

The Governor announced that a ‘Family Welfare Centre’ would soon be set up at the Raj Bhavan, in which various types of self-employment training would be given to the family members of the personnel working at the Raj Bhavan. Women self-help groups would also be constituted. Efforts were also being made to arrange training for the children. He urged employees to participate in every such programme organised at the Raj Bhavan.

Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor, said that the Parivar Milan programme is a commendable initiative inspired by the Governor. Through this, officers and employees get a platform to convey their point directly to their chief. He assured that the problems and suggestions received would be resolved on priority basis. Officers and employees of Raj Bhavan and their relatives were present on this occasion.