Parliamentary Committee inspects ‘Smart Village’ in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 19 Aug: A 30-member Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Parliamentary Committee, under the leadership of Dr Kirit Premji Bhai Solanki, its Chairman, along with Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi inspected the Smart Village Kyrakuli Bhatta at Basa Ghat.

During the inspection, the parliamentary committee inquired about the various schemes run by the central government in the scheduled caste villages, and also obtained detailed information from the officials about the health and education facilities and roads in the village.

The members of the Parliamentary Committee were welcomed by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and village Pradhan Kaushalya Rawat. That cabinet minister and members of the parliamentary committee also danced to the traditional instruments and songs of Uttarakhand.

Dr Kirit Premji Bhai Solanki said that there are twenty Lok Sabha and ten Rajya Sabha MPs in this committee, almost like a Mini Parliament. He said that the Committee’s visit to Uttarakhand has begun from the Smart Village Kyarkuli Bhatta. He said that the Parliamentary Committee tours twice a year, and visits the villages of the states to obtain information about public welfare schemes being run by the central government. It also listens to the problems of the people.

At Basa Ghat, members of the committee interacted with the villagers about their problems and described the benefits of schemes being run by the central government for scheduled castes and tribes. A report will be prepared by the committee and submitted to the central government along with suggestions.

He said that, while meeting the Chief Secretary and other officers of Uttarakhand, many instructions had been given on the running of schemes for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said that the Government of India is working continuously for the welfare of the people in the back row, mostly Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the last 8 years to connect the neglected and exploited people with the mainstream of society. Under this, toilets had been constructed by the Government of India in every village, and Jan Dhan accounts had been opened. LPG Cylinders have been provided to every household through the Ujjwala scheme. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a total health benefit of Rs 5 lakh is being given to each person, under which half of the country’s population has been covered. He said that Narendra Modi has been working continuously for the poor and downtrodden people along with other sections of the people and today India has got a different identity. He claimed that, today, India is changing due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Mode.

Ajay Tamta, Member of the Parliamentary Committee and MP from Almora, said that the schemes being run by the Central Government for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Uttarakhand are being implemented properly, and the benefits of the schemes are being given to the poor. He said the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes craftsmen in Uttarakhand can be made financially strong, for which efforts are being made.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is continuously striving for the all-round development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Anganwadi and primary school of Basa Ghat were also inspected.

Present on the occasion were District Magistrate Sonika Singh, CDO Jharna Kamthan, Mussoorie BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal, BJP leaders Rakesh Rawat, Abhilash, Sapna Sharma and others.