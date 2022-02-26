Parliamentary resolution on J&K, Ladakh discussed

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Feb: A programme was held, today, under the aegis of the Centre for Studies in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Sanjay, Provincial Coordinator of the Study Centre, Uttarakhand, and Baldev Parashar jointly lit the ceremonial lamp.

Recalling the resolution taken in the Indian Parliament on 22 February, 1994, Nidhi Bahuguna, as the keynote speaker at the program, spoke in detail about the current situation in the area under unauthorised occupation of Pakistan and China in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Among the expert speakers, Dr Suraj Parcha highlighted the cultural, strategic and economic importance of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

The resolution taken by the Indian Parliament on 22 February, 1994, was read out by the Provincial Coordinator of the Study Centre, Baldev Parashar. The MP was given a copy of the resolution by the Executive Committee of the Study Centre.

MP Naresh Bansal, in his address, reiterated the resolve that the whole of Kashmir is an integral part of India. He promised to raise the subject again in Parliament along with other MPs of the state. He asked the Centre to keep MPs informed about its studies.

Dr HC Purohit of Doon University stressed on the need for academic writing and research work. The programme was conducted by Dr Dinesh Upmanya.

Present were Rajesh Sethi, Vishal Sharma, Arun Sharma, Dr Narendra Rawal, Sardar Tanveer Singh, Laxmi Jaiswal, etc.