Parmarth donates Rs 51 lakh for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 28 Feb: Swami Chidanand Saraswati made a two day visit to Lucknow and Ayodhya. He had meetings with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Swami Chidananand gave, on behalf of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, a cheque of Rs 51 lakhs towards the rebuilding of the Ram Mandir in Ram Janam Bhumi, Ayodhya. He also discussed the creation of a beautiful Rudraksha Van near the temple wherein the sacred seeds of the Rudraksha sapling could be offered to devotees as prasad. He offered Parmarth’s support to help plant eleven thousand Rudraksha saplings in this special Rudraksha Van.

He also invited, both, the Chief Minister and the Governor of UP to the holy banks of River Ganga during the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh Mela and to ‘their Himalayan Home’ at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh.

Whilst there, he participated in the Saryu River Aarti and a special Kavi Sammelan dedicated to the nation with respected and eminent dignitaries.