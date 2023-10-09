Participants stress on greater coordination between states and central forces

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Oct: In the 49th Police Science Congress held at FRI Campus here today, top police officers from across the country discussed important issues related to greater use of technology in policing, narcotics, and need for greater coordination between the state police departments and central forces in respect of various issues in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Issues like use of 5G technology, NCRB, internal security and challenges of social media and community policing among other topics were also discussed at length in the meeting. The meeting is being hosted by Uttarakhand Police.

In the morning, discussion was held on ‘Policing in 5G Era’ in the first session of All India Police Science Congress, UP Additional Director General of Police Raja Srivastava said that the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in anti-corruption investigations will bring revolutionary changes. He said that by using modern technology, the investigations can be done in a timely manner by analysing the data in a short time. He stated that digital behavior reports of criminals can help a lot in investigation. At present, good results have been obtained in many investigations using financial and behaviour analysis, which provide a strong basis to the evidence in the Courts. He said that data sharing between law enforcement agencies and other departments is also very important. Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau highlighted known and unknown threats in cyber security. He said that data security is very important for police related institutions. In this era of modern technology, there is a need to have cyber hygiene. He told that IP Cameras are being used for various purposes. Securing the network of IP cameras is an important aspect of cyber security.

BS Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner Delhi Police highlighted effective border management based on the use of Geospatial technology and Big Data Analysis. He laid special emphasis on improving the functioning by using new technologies like GIS, GPS, Geodome.

In the second session, discussion was held on controlling Narcotics: A Game Changing Approach. Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, ADGP, Crime & Enforcement, Chennai gave a presentation about the network of narcotics and drugs peddlers and the action taken against them. He said that the supply of narcotics can be controlled by reducing the demand for drugs. He specifically said that all the stakeholders need to come together on one platform and launch a special campaign in the campaign against drugs.

SD Jambotkar, IRS, DD (Ops) presented his detailed views on drug trafficking. He said that drug smugglers are expanding their networks by using various new methods like social media, drones, dark web, courier services. There is a need to formulate a special action plan for effective prevention of drug peddlers. He explained in detail the action taken by NCB on the dark net.

Dr Beulah Emmanuel, APCA Vellore gave a presentation about the areas affected by Narco-Naxalism and the effective action taken in this regard. He expressed his views through data on drug trade at the global and national level. Emphasis was laid on training, awareness, enforcement and counseling for effective action against drugs.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also inaugurated the Police Tech Exhibition, where various tools, machines and scientific products that are being used in policing were on display.