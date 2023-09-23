Participation of line departments is necessary for dengue prevention: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Sep: “The state government is continuously making efforts to prevent dengue in the state. All Chief Medical Officers have been asked to continue the public awareness campaign regarding the prevention and control of dengue with the help of district administration and line departments. So far, 81 percent of dengue patients in the state have recovered after treatment and have been discharged from various hospitals. At present there is no shortage of blood in the blood banks of the state and more than one lakh people have registered themselves on the e-Raktkosh portal for voluntary blood donation.”

This was stated by State Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, today, at a virtual meeting with Health Department officials and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts at his official residence, here. He gave them instructions to work in coordination with the district administration and line departments regarding the prevention of dengue in the state. Dr Rawat said that, so far, 2049 dengue victims have been identified in the state. Out of these, about 1652 patients have become healthy after treatment, which is 81 percent of the number of patients suffering from dengue. The Health Minister said that there is a possibility of danger of dengue for the next one and a half months, in view of which the health department officials in more sensitive districts have been instructed to continue the public awareness campaign in coordination with the line departments, and also to educate the common people about dengue. There is a need to be cautious about it. Dr Rawat said that more than one lakh people in the state have registered themselves on the e-blood portal for voluntary blood donation. Due to this, there will be no shortage of platelets for dengue patients in the state. Adequate quantities of blood and platelets are also available in the blood banks of the state.