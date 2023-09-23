Participation of line departments is necessary for dengue prevention: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 22 Sep: “The state government is continuously making efforts to prevent dengue in the state. All Chief Medical Officers have been asked to continue the public awareness campaign regarding the prevention and control of dengue with the help of district administration and line departments. So far, 81 percent of dengue patients in the state have recovered after treatment and have been discharged from various hospitals. At present there is no shortage of blood in the blood banks of the state and more than one lakh people have registered themselves on the e-Raktkosh portal for voluntary blood donation.”
This was stated by State Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, today, at a virtual meeting with Health Department officials and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts at his official residence, here. He gave them instructions to work in coordination with the district administration and line departments regarding the prevention of dengue in the state. Dr Rawat said that, so far, 2049 dengue victims have been identified in the state. Out of these, about 1652 patients have become healthy after treatment, which is 81 percent of the number of patients suffering from dengue. The Health Minister said that there is a possibility of danger of dengue for the next one and a half months, in view of which the health department officials in more sensitive districts have been instructed to continue the public awareness campaign in coordination with the line departments, and also to educate the common people about dengue. There is a need to be cautious about it. Dr Rawat said that more than one lakh people in the state have registered themselves on the e-blood portal for voluntary blood donation. Due to this, there will be no shortage of platelets for dengue patients in the state. Adequate quantities of blood and platelets are also available in the blood banks of the state.
More than one lakh people registered for blood donation
So far, 1,03,856 people have registered themselves for voluntary blood donation in the state on the e-blood portal. 17,893 people were registered for voluntary blood donation on the e-blood portal through 216 blood donation camps during the Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to Atithi, while 7800 people also donated blood voluntarily during this period. This campaign will continue till October 2 in various educational institutions, establishments and government offices.
13 thousand Abha IDs made under the Ayushman Bhava campaign
Under the Ayushman Bhava campaign being run in the state, till now 1250 Ayushman cards and 13725 Abha IDs have been made under the Ayushman Aapke Dwar 3.0 campaign. Whereas in the programmes organized at 20 places for organ donation, 122 people were registered by filling out affidavits.
Under the Seva Pakhwada of Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan, Ayushman Fairs were organised in Government Medical Colleges, District Hospitals and Community Health Centres across the state. Under these, 3960 beneficiaries were given consultation and treatment by specialist doctors in 14 community health centers and district hospitals, while 6320 beneficiaries were given consultation and treatment in 54 health fairs organised in Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres. Out of which one beneficiary underwent complex surgery while more than 200 beneficiaries were identified for major surgery. In the health fairs, 190 people were identified for minor surgeries and 55 people underwent minor surgeries on the spot. During the investigation and testing, diabetes was diagnosed in about 615 people, high blood pressure in 595 people, oral, breast and cervical cancer in 215 people and cataracts in 125 people. In these health fairs, various pathology tests of more than 2200 people were done and maternal and child reproductive services were provided to 556 beneficiaries.