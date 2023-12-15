Patanjali Gurukulam students hoist flag in Mahakumbh Boxing Competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 13 Dec: The district level Mahakumbh Boxing Competition was organised at the Bhalla Stadium, here, in which students of Patanjali Gurukulam participated with great enthusiasm and won medals in various categories.

Tejaswini of class 5 and Radhika of class 8 of Patanjali Gurukulam were selected for the state level Mahakumbh competition for their excellent performance. Devika of class 6 won the silver medal and Anushka Pal of class 8 won the bronze medal, displaying excellent sportsmanship.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev blessed the victorious participants for their excellent performance.

Principal of Patanjali Gurukulam, Sadhvi Devmayi, wished the players all the best for their bright future and inspired them for best performance in future competitions.