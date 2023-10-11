Patanjali Institute, Daegu Hani University, Korea, sign MoU on Yoga-Ayurveda

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 19 Oct: Patanjali Institute took another step forward today towards spreading Indian culture and the best Indian medical systems of Yoga-Ayurveda. An agreement was signed between Patanjali Institute and Korea’s world famous university Daegu Hanny University. Patanjali Institute was represented by Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

On this occasion, President of Daegu Haany University, Byun Chang-hoon said, “We are honoured to get the opportunity to enter into an agreement with Patanjali, the largest university of India’s Ayurveda and Yoga tradition. Now we will be able to make our students and researchers more knowledgeable with this ancient wisdom of India.” He greatly praised the research and service work being done by Patanjali. President Chang was confident of enriching Korea’s medical tradition in the future with the cooperation of Patanjali.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that the coming together of the largest institute of Korea with the largest institute of Indian traditional Yoga-Ayurveda working in India will prove to be a milestone in spreading traditional knowledge in the entire world. Through this agreement, both the institutions will together play a big role in building a happy, peaceful, healthy and prosperous world.

He stated that Daegu Haany University is the largest and oldest university amongst the 12 universities of Traditional Medicine System and Research in Korea. Research on Ayurveda will now be done there in collaboration with Patanjali. Korean students will come to India to study at Patanjali University and Patanjali teachers and students will acquire knowledge of the Korean Medicine System. In future, they would also work together in the field of manufacturing and research of herbal products.

Daegu Haany University President Byun Chang-hoon, Vice President Moon Seop Kim, Professor Soon A Park and Deputy Dean and Public Relations Officer Ch Chang Tsang were among those present.

Under the leadership of Acharya Balkrishna, Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice President and Chief Scientist of Patanjali Research Institute, Dr Heero Hitto, senior advisor of the University Research Committee of Subharti University, Meerut, and others were present on behalf of Patanjali.