Patanjali University hosts talk, meditation session in honour of Rev Daaji

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 3 Apr: Patanjali University on Sunday hosted a talk and meditation session in honour of Rev Daaji – Spiritual Guide, Heartfulness Meditation worldwide, and Founder, Heartfulness Education Trust, and Padma Bhushan Awardee, in the presence of Baba Ramdev of Patanjali. Also present were Acharya Balkrishna, MD and CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, and Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Education, Uttarakhand. The event was held at the university auditorium and was attended by students and faculty researchers of the Patanjali Foundation. The talks by Rev Daaji were followed by a guided Heartfulness Meditation session.

Rev Daaji said, “Ayurveda works, but to show to the western world that it works with proof, we need scientific data. The nourishment of the soul comes from God. Bringing completeness and fulfillment in everything we do from the smallest things in life and thinking about God in everything we do helps us stay connected with Him. Yoga turns everything right and positive in life. Without experience, our beliefs become shallow. The consciousness progresses well by removing the conditionings of the soul. The human body does not evolve. It only ages. We therefore need Yoga to advance our consciousness, mind and soul towards divinity. Make meditation easy and happy, else it will be a burden. From thinking to feeling – take your intellect from Intuition to Wisdom.”

Baba Ramdev said, “Our business, works and mundane lives have their own place. But meditation and Aatma are the reality. Daaji has inspired us towards attaining this balance.”

Acharya Balkrishna stated, “When a santati becomes a sanyasi, he helps the salvation of 21 generations. But when a sanyasi becomes divine, he comes for the salvation of the entire world.”

“Ayurveda is an ancient science handed down to us by our sages. We should be proud that entities like Heartfulness Institute and Patanjali Yogpeeth have taken our traditional knowledge to rest of the world with scientific backing,” said Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Rev Daaji was in Uttarakhand following his recently being conferred the Padma Bhushan.

Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised into teaching through Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices is going on at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.