Patriots required to transform country: Shivraj Chauhan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 2 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya today. The MP CM is currently in Uttarakhand and is visiting Haridwar. On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami presented a sapling to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan with a view to protect the environment. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also presented a bouquet and a memento to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan paid homage to the martyrs by paying floral tributes at the Shaurya Wall located in Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya campus. After this, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also planted sapling of Maulshree tree in Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya campus. Addressing the Golden Jubilee Year Lecture Series of Shantikunj, Chauhan said that he believed that the reconstruction of the nation, the new construction of the nation would have to be done in the right direction, in which patriots, hardworking, character and philanthropic people ought to play a crucial role. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Swami Yatiswaranand, Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Dr. Chinmoy Pandya, District Magistrate Haridwar Vinay Shankar Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat were present. Later, CM Chouhan also visited Patanjali Yogpeeth to participate in the National Seminar titled, ‘Solution to Global Challenges through Sanatan Ekatm Bodh’ in the presence of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.