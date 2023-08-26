PCS officer Harbir Singh reappointed after retirement

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Retired PCS officer Harbir Singh has once again been made the Executive Manager of Bajpur Sugar Mill by the Uttarakhand Government after his retirement.

The reappointment order has been issued by Secretary, Personnel, Shailesh Bagoli. Harbir Singh has been reappointed by the government following his retirement for a period of one year and he will continue to work as Executive Manager of the Bajpur Sugar Mills. Earlier, he was ADM in US Nagar district and was quite popular among the local people. He began his administrative career as a Naib Tehsildar before being promoted to the PCS cadre.