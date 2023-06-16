Peace in Purola disappointing for the Opposition: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 15 June: The BJP today expressed satisfaction over the peace prevailing in Uttarkashi and has stated that people’s cooperation with the state government in bringing about peace in Purola has come as a big loss of opportunity for the Congress and other organisations looking to carry out their nefarious agenda. BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today responded to the queries of the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters and he praised the efforts of the administration and voluntary organisations for taking the initiative to hold discussions with the local people in Purola and get the Mahapanchayat postponed. Bhatt claimed that Congress and some other organisations were looking at the episode as a major political opportunity but their hopes and plans have been dashed now. Answering questions from the media regarding the developments in Purola at the party headquarters, Bhatt said that due to the strict law and order arrangements made by the Dhami government and the cooperation of the local people and various social organisations, there is an atmosphere of peace in Uttarkashi currently. The BJP understands the concerns of the public very well in this whole episode, but no one can be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of the state. He said that most of the people who are involved in the activities of Love Jihad or Land Jihad do not belong to the communities of the State. Due to strict anti conversion law, verification and land law, such people engaged in conspiring by tricking, cheating or luring the innocent girls of state will not be able to continue carrying out such activities.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Bhatt said that it is worried about such conspiracies being curbed and also wants that those who are still carrying out such incidents can continue to carry such activities. The Congress has been trying to take political advantage even when the peace system was disturbed through organising Jan Panchayats and other incidents. He said that everyone will have to come forward for creating awareness among the families and society towards the need for preservation of the nature and culture of Devbhoomi.

In respect of a notice having been issued to the party for purchase of land in Tea Estate Area of Raipur, Bhatt said that notices have been served to many. The BJP will file all the documents sought by the court regarding purchase of land as BJP believes in respecting the judicial process.