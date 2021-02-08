Pejavar Seer meets Koshyari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 7 Feb: Chief Pontiff of the Shri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, Karnataka Seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Pejavar Seer who has been appointed as a trustee of the Shri Ayodhya Ram Mandir Teertha Kshetra Trust told the Governor that he is visiting Maharashtra to mobilise support for the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Former Governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Acharya, State Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ramachandra Ramuka, Treasurer, VHP Maharashtra, Ramswaroop Agarwal and Manager of Shri Pejavar Mutt Ramdas Upadhyaya were present.