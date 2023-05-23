People do not trust parties that indulge in appeasement: Mahendra Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun 22 May: Reacting to the all party meeting of the Opposition leaders held, yesterday, and to the joint press conference held, today, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has claimed that such drama by the opposition parties will not create any enthusiasm among the people. The people are well aware that these parties, including the Congress, are struggling to survive and, for this, they only have one plank that is appeasement. The open appeasement of certain sections of society by these parties now stands exposed and, for this reason, these parties have been relegated to oblivion by the voters.

Bhatt was having an informal conversation with journalists, here, today. He said that BJP believes in actual Sarva Dharma Sambhaav and in development of all but appeasement of none. He asserted that despite the objections raised by the Opposition leaders including the Congress against the anti-encroachment drive taken up by the Dhami Government will continue in the same manner as it has been continuing so far. Bhatt further asserted that the objections raised by the Jamaat-e-Ulema-e- Hind and by Congress and other opposition leaders hold no significance since only the illegal constructions and encroachments are being demolished.

Questioning the objectives of the all-party meeting, Bhatt said the development work done under the leadership of CM Dhami has shifted the political ground of all these parties, that’s why they are pretending to stand together. All these parties, gathered in the name of all-party meeting, are those parties which had no objection to establishment of a separate university for a particular religion or to declaring a holiday on Fridays for minority employees for prayers. These parties also have no objection to describing the Holy Ganga as merely a canal.

Bhatt added that the Congress governments in the past felt no need to take care of the promotion and development of the holy Char Dhams, but are raising serious objections to demolition of illegal religious structures simply because they are related to a particular community. This, he claimed, is vote bank politics. The objections to the anti-encroachment drive of the Jamaat and other organisations are also a part of this plan. The BJP State President claimed that once again the face of minority appeasement has come to the fore with such statements of the opposition. These political parties never want that the cultural, religious and spiritual identity of Devbhoomi should be maintained and forced or mass religious conversions and construction of illegal religious places curtailed. He added that the BJP considers the action against forced or mass conversions, UCC, strict land laws and demolition of illegal religious and ultra-religious encroachment very important to maintain the identity of the cultural, spiritual and peaceful state of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Bhatt said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the double engine of development is running at a fast pace. With central projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore approved for the state, it is making rapid progress towards development. The Dhami government is bringing a radical change in the lives of all people through schemes and projects like Atal Ayushman Yojana, distribution of food grains through ration cards, free refilling of 3 cylinders to Antyodaya families under the Ujjwala Yojana and loan schemes for farmers, self-employed and labourers. Similarly, implementation of the country’s strictest anti-conversion law and preparation for implementation of uniform civil code and strict land law and action on religious encroachments like illegal tombs will become a model for other states to follow.

He said that the only aim of the opposition is to change the votes in its favour no matter how much demographic change takes place in the state no matter how much lies and fake narratives they have to tell for this. The people of the state have recognised their conspiracies very well and are continuously teaching them a lesson in the elections. He sarcastically said, the people of the state have erased the very existence of most of the parties which participated in the all party meeting from their memories and are also teaching lessons to the Congress. The people can certainly feel the difference between the administrations led by the Congress and now the BJP. The BJP is working hard to ensure that Uttarakhand ranks among the leading states of the country by 2025 as against the Congress and the rest of the Opposition which is bent upon creating fake narratives in order to survive.