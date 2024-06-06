People have rewarded double engine performance in Ukhand: Mahendra Bhatt

U’khand BJP holds celebrations on winning all 5 LS seats

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jun: State BJP President Bhatt today expressed his gratitude to the party workers and the people of the state for ensuring BJP’s win on all the five Lok Sabha constituencies for the third time in a row. Bhatt was addressing the party workers at a function organised at the BJP State Headquarters here, today, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Bhatt claimed that the country’s mood was to make Narendra Modi, the PM of India once again. The public has rewarded the work done by the Dhami Government for the development under guidance of PM Modi through the ballot support. The love shown by the people is in the form of the election results.

The BJP State President also praised the ‘unprecedented and decisive steps’ taken by Chief Minister Dhami to maintain the ‘Devbhoomi’ character of Uttarakhand. Due to this, the state has got fame across the country and contributed to the victory becoming spectacular.

On this occasion, he remained the workers that there are municipal body panchayat elections in the coming days. Earlier, one-sided victories have also been achieved in Champawat and Bageshwar assembly by-elections, Haridwar three-tier panchayat elections, Rudraprayag Panchayat vice-president elections. Therefore, the party leaders and the workers need to maintain this 100 percent record of victory in future as well.

On this occasion, newly elected Tehri MP Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Ministers Prem Chand Agarwal, Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Khajan Das, Savita Kapoor, State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar, State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, State Treasurer Puneet Mittal, State Office Secretary Kaustubhanand Joshi, State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan, Deepti Rawat, Madhu Bhatt along with a large number of party office bearers and senior workers were present.