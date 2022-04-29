People should be made aware of children’s rights: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a one-day workshop on the POCSO Act organised by the Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission at a hotel on Subhash Road, here, today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a book published on POCSO Act and also honoured POCSO Warriors.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that there is a need today to inculcate creativity in children. Mothers, fathers and teachers play an important role in shaping the future of children. He also appreciated the workshop and said that such events should be organised regularly. He called upon the people to come forward for the children who are deprived of good education and good upbringing. The government, he claimed, is making continuous efforts to improve the quality of life of the state’s residents.

He declared that, if children are brought up in a fear-free environment, their future would take a positive direction. Various schemes are being run by the state government aimed at child welfare. The laws made for the rights of children are being strictly followed. The Chief Minister added that while such events would increase awareness, and the brainstorming by experts would prove effective in making the children creative and secure in their future.

Dhami asserted that the government is working on the motto of ‘simplification, solution and disposal’. He urged the people to organise legal camps from time to time to create awareness about child rights among the people.

Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya said the government stands with the youth of the state in every way and is providing assistance to the children who had lost their families during the Corona period, through the Vatsalya Yojana. She said that Vatsalya Yojana is one of the most popular schemes in the country.

DGP Ashok Kumar provided detailed information relating to the POCSO Act. The Chairperson of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dr Geeta Khanna expressed her gratitude to all the guests for their participation. Representatives from various social organisations, officers and employees of the police, administration and law department were present on this occasion.