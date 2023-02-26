Performance of Dhami government to be role model for other states: Gautam

Dehradun, 25 Feb: BJP’s state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, today claimed that many historical works have been done in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, which will become a source of inspiration for other states as well and they can be implemented in other states.

Gautam was having an informal chat with a small group of journalists at BJP State Headquarters here today. He claimed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has so far stood the test amidst many challenges. He said that a strict anti-copying law has been implemented in Uttarakhand for the first time in the country and the youth and the entire public are happy with it. BJP’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption has also been followed with complete transparency. On the other hand, whether it is conversion law or uniform civil code, Uttarakhand Government has taken initiatives towards improving governance in the state and towards improving law and order in the state. He added that the CM has earned the trust of the people and has proven his mettle by taking wise decisions while dealing with issues such as transparency in governance, bringing transparency in dealing with recruitment scams or efforts in dealing with the Joshimath disaster. Gautam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly called the present decade as the decade of Uttarakhand and this is being proven by the Dhami government. Along with this, Chief Minister Dhami is also working on the vision towards ensuring that Uttarakhand becomes one of the leading states of the country by the year 2025. He said that instead of restricting the benefit of Ayushman Yojana to the people below the poverty line, Uttarakhand Government has included every resident of Uttarakhand under the scheme. Gautam also praised the government for providing 30 percent horizontal reservation to the women in government jobs.

The BJP leader in charge of the state also reminded that said that BJP has also given the slogans like ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. According to the dream of the Prime Minister, the aim of the party is not only to win the elections, but also to win the hearts of the people. The party has the support of the society and with their efforts the country is moving forward. Today the party has chiefs at the booth level, while the Congress is finding it difficult to get booth level party workers.