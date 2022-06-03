Performances enthrall at SPIC MACAY’s cultural fest ‘Anubhav’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: The 4th edition of the SPIC MACAY cultural festival, ‘Anubhav’, commenced with a Kashmiri folk recital by the acclaimed folk singer Janaab Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie Khan. Along with his entourage of proficiently adroit instrumentalists, Khan put on a marvelous performance, delighting the audience with his soul-stirring vocal control.

Proceeding with the schedule, a thought-provoking art form that proffers to its viewers a vivid reflection of society was brilliantly exemplified by the renowned theatrical artist of Ottun Thullal, Mohana Krishnan.

Blessing the participants with the essence of Assamese culture, veteran Sattriya dancer Ganakanta Bora gracefully took centre stage as he mesmerised the audience with his inescapably masterful expressions conveying a plethora of abstract emotions without a word escaping his jowl.

The final performance was given by Sarod player Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar. During the fest, 3-hour online intensive workshops were conducted by great Gurus, including Rabindra Behera (Pattachitra painting), Padma Shri awardee Wasifuddin Dagar (Dhrupad), Modumudi Sudhakar (Carnatic Vocal), Padma Bhushan awardee Saroja Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam), Kalamandalam Amaljith (Kathakali), Manoj Kumar Chowdhry (Madhubani), Rajendra Gangani (Kathak), Ranjit Gogoi (Bihu Dance), Sneh Gangal (Miniature Painting), Omkar Dadarkar (Hindustani Vocal), Kavita Dwibedi (Odissi), Harish Tiwari (Hindustani Vocal), Subhomoy Bhattacharya (Hindustani Vocal), D Vanaja (Cheriyal Painting), Suranjana Bose (Hindustani Vocal), Bholanath Mishra (Hindustani Vocal), Vamanan Namboothiri (Carnatic Vocal), Gazi Khan (Rajasthani Manganiyar Folk Music), Kumar Mardur (Hindustani Vocal), D Nageswar (Cheriyal Painting), KR Babu (Mural Painting) (SA), Geetanjali Lal (Kathak), Mannu Yadav (Birha folk music), Srinivas Sansthan (Yakshagana)

and Vamanan Namboothiri (Carnatic Vocal).

Anubhav 4.0 was conducted where participants were given an unparalleled platform to deeply inquire into art forms of their interest, vis-a-vis with maestros and legends of their respective fields. These workshops in various art forms will take place every day till 5 June.

Over 35 workshops are being conducted physically in 7 venues across the country. The cultural fest will conclude on 5 June.