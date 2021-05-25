Personal hygiene kits distributed to Gujjars

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 May: Rotary Club Dehradun has found that the tribe called Van Gujjars that resides in the forests is totally oblivious to the current scenario and its repercussions.

They revealed that even at this stage of life they use sand and charcoal to maintain their oral hygiene. They were presented personal hygiene kits as also some snacks and juices by the club, today.

They were educated on the Covid guidelines and handed Covid Care Kits, toothpaste, soaps and sanitisers to maintain their cleanliness and safety.

At the request of Madhu Jain, State President, Human Rights & Social Justice Association, Rotary Club Dehradun handed over 72 soaps and 100 sanitisers to her to be distributed further to the underprivileged.

Rotarians at the venue were PP RK Bakshi and PP Dr S Farooq.