Pestle Weed School holds 32nd Induction Ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: The Pestle Weed School & Pestle Weed College of Information Technology witnessed its 32nd Induction Ceremony with the Annual Prize Distribution, coupled with Alumni Reunion, for the students of Pestle Weed School.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Prof Dr Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST. The evening ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr PP Dhyani, former Vice Chancellor, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University. The Special Guest was Dr Khemraj Bhatt, Registrar, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University.

Dr Durgesh Pant applauded the institution run under the auspices of Children Academy’s Association from KG to PG and praised the curator of this unique idea, Dr Prem Kashyap. He appreciated the school for having students from all the states of India.

Chairman Dr Prem Kashyap, in his concluding address, described the growth plan for the future. He reaffirmed the determination to become internationally competitive.

The newly instituted Student Council was conferred its responsibilities, duties and badges and administered the Oath to be ever enterprising.

The student council walked in bearing the lamp to dispel the darkness of ignorance and invoke blessings to imbibe, inculcate and uphold the Motto of the School: Introspect, Create, Nurture and Succeed.

The Chief Guest gave away the citations and certificates to the meritorious students of The Pestle Weed School and The Pestle Weed College of Information Technology for achievements and talent in games, sports and co-curricular activities.

The evening witnessed a plethora of cultural activities. The evening began with a very graceful Bharatnatyam dance, followed by the Rasleela of Braj and Mathura. The girls set every foot tapping with the exuberance of the Dholira dance of Gujarat.The junior boys and girls performed a Gidda from Punjab. The BEd created a magical sight of Nanda Devi through their dance. The School Choir rendered soulful songs and the Tiny Tots performed dances.

Major General Shammi Sabarwal (Retd), President, Management Committee, proposed the Vote of Thanks. Among those present were Dr PP Dhyani, former Vice Chancellor, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, Dr Khem Raj Bhatt, Registrar, Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, Anil Mehra, Member, Board of Governors, Dr JC Pant, former Principal, Delhi Public School, Bulandshahar, Dr Rajesh Tiwari, Member, Dr SC Biala, Director, Academics, The Pestle Weed School, etc.