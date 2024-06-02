Pestle Weed School holds Inter House Aquatic Championship

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 May: The Pestle Weed School came abuzz with the Inter House Swimming Competition, today, before the students proceeded for summer vacations. It was a display of athleticism and sportsmanship as the swimmers made it fluidly through the laps.

The events started with free style races for Junior and Senior categories followed by backstroke races. Smiles were in abundance as the sub-junior category swam to collect colourful balls and flowers. Then followed the relay events. A lot of House Spirit was on display. The Final of the Inter House Water Polo competition was enthusiastically contested.

Tagore House emerged victorious in the Water Polo Competition. Subhash House swam away with the Overall Trophy of the Swimming Competitions.

The Aquatic Meet was conducted in the presence of Dr Prem Kashyap, Chairman, The Pestle Weed School, Kiran Kashyap, Director, Children’s Academy, Sharad Kashyap, Maj Gen Shammi Sabharwal (Retd), and Rashi Kashyap.

Dr Prem Kashyap emphasised the importance of sports in fostering camaraderie and holistic development of students.

The swimming events featured a range of categories including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly, catering to different age groups. Subhash House emerged as the overall winner in the swimming segment, with outstanding performances by Ritesh Agarwal who secured gold medals in multiple events. The relay races were particularly thrilling, with Subhash House narrowly beating Jhansi House in a nail-biting finish.

Water Polo Matches: The water polo competition was fiercely contested, with each house displaying exceptional teamwork and strategy. Tagore House clinched the title after a gripping final match against Jhansi House with a final score of 7 – 4.

The presence of parents and alumni added to the excitement, as they cheered on the participants with great enthusiasm.