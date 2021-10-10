Petrol price in Doon crosses Rs 100 per litre mark

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 9 Oct: Whereas in many districts of the state of Uttarakhand, the price of petrol had already crossed Rs 100 per litre mark, now in Dehradun too the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing on daily basis now and this has started reflecting on the prices of all commodities too as the transportation costs are increasing sharply on a regular basis. Not only this, the price of diesel is also increasing now every day and at present the rate of diesel has crossed Rs 93 per litre mark in Dehradun. At the same time, the price of LPG is also increasing continuously. At present, domestic gas is costing around Rs 910 per cylinder. At the same time, there has been a slight change in the prices of diesel and petrol in Haridwar today. Petrol in Haridwar is Rs 98.84 and Diesel is Rs 92.19 per litre. Petrol saw an increase of 17 paise, while diesel increased by 23 paise per litre in past 24 hours. There was no change in the prices of diesel and petrol in Haldwani. Petrol is being sold at Rs 98.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.33 per litre in Haldwani today. At the same time, petrol is being sold at Rs 99.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.83 per litre in Rudrapur. There was an increase of 19 paise in petrol and 36 paise in diesel today as compared to yesterday.