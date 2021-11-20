PFC-VoW Book Awards 2021 Winners are…

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: After a stimulating two-month pan-India marathon event in five cities – New Delhi to Baroda, Kolkata to Hyderabad, and now finally the three-day finale in its own home Dehradun – the Valley of Words Literature and Arts Festival comes to a close this weekend. This afternoon, Festival Director Dr Sanjeev Chopra announced the much-awaited winners of the PFC-VoW 2021 Book Awards across all eight categories of English literature and Hindi sahitya. VoW accepted submissions for the 2021 Awards honouring works published in the year 2020. With an esteemed Jury for each of the eight categories, over 500 nominations from publishing houses across the country were received. This year there was also a new category added: Writings / Picture Books for Children (bilingual) which saw a very enthusiastic response. The Longlists for this year became a reading guide for many, and were critically acclaimed across the board. The Shortlists formed the basis of the sessions themselves this year, with the selected authors joining in to various venues for thought-provoking conversations, both, physically and virtually. All sessions are available to view on the VoW YouTube channel. The winners are: English Fiction – Lavanya Lakshiminarayan, Analog/ Virtual: And Other Simulations of Your Future. (Hachette India) English Non-fiction Ishtiaq Ahmed, Jinnah: His Successes, Failures and Role in History. (Penguin Random House) Translation from Indian Language to English – Ranjita Biswas, The Loneliness of Hira Barua. (From Arupa Patangia Kalita’s Assamese) (PanMacmillan) Hindi Fiction – Alka Saraogi, Kulbhushan Ka Naam Darj Kijiye. (Vani Prakashan) Hindi Non-fiction – Rajeev Sharma, Vidrohi Sanyasi. (Prabhat Prakashan) Translation from Indian Language to Hindi – Padmaja Ghorpade, Sanatan. (From Sharankumar Limbale’s Marathi) (Vani Prakashan) Writings for Young Adults- Menaka Raman, Loki Takes Guard. (Speaking Tiger) Writings / Picture Books for Children – Paro Anand, A Quiet Girl. (Penguin Random House) The Valley of Words team has extended warm congratulations to all the winners this year!