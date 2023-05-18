Pharma students visit HWC in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: A group of Pharma (final year) students along with two faculty members, Prof Soniya and Prof Salman of Doon College of Education, Sunderpur, District Saharanpur, paid an industrial visit to Himalaya Wellness Company, here, today.

Unit President Dr S Farooq, during his interaction with them, described how pharma research and manufacturing is the lifeline of the Indian Pharma Industry. He explained the intricacies of the immunity vaccine and the ability of the body to defend itself against disease with the improvement in immunity. “One has to be physically active, eating proper diet, have enough sleep, reduce anxiety and maintain weight control on a regular basis to achieve this,” he asserted.

“As far as pharmacology is concerned, you have to study thoroughly the contents of each drug and the proper use,” he pointed out. “There is ample scope for innovation in this field.”

The queries raised by students were replied to their satisfaction by Dr Farooq.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof Sonia on behalf of Principal Dr Sushil Kumar.