Pharmacy Dept of U’chal Varsity organises FDP on ‘Research Methodology & Data Analytics’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Jul: Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University, began a two-week Faculty Development Programme on “Research Methodology and Data Analytics”, here, today.

Thirteen eminent guest speakers from the national and international levels were invited to share their wisdom on the topic.

The programme started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp, as a tribute to Goddess Saraswati, by Chancellor Jitendra Joshi and officiating Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Dean Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola, HOD Dr Amit Semwal along with the UIPS faculty members.

Dean Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola welcomed all eminent guest speakers. Keynote speaker at the opening session Prof Sanjay Kumar Jain, Director of the Dr Hari Singh Gour Central University, Sagar (MP), laid emphasis on the collaborative importance of industry, research and academic knowledge along with the importance of research methodology.

Prof Rajesh Bahuguna also shared his views on faculty development, in which he asserted the importance of latest technologies to enhance the impact of teaching and learning as well.

Guest speaker Dr Mukesh Nandave, who is Associate Professor & HOD at DPSRU, New Delhi, described the importance of “Design and conduct of animal experiments with special reference to Natural Product Development”.