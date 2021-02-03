Pharmacy students visit Himalaya Drug Co

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: A group of 64 BPharma 4th Year students of Siddhartha Institute of Pharmacy, Dehradun, headed by Principal Dr Sanjay Singh and Faculty Vinod Rana undertook an industrial visit to The Himalaya Drug Company, here, today.

They took a round of the factory’s manufacturing area, museum, herbal farm and exhibition, etc. They were addressed by Company President Dr S Farooq in the M Manal Auditorium, followed by an interactive session.

Dr Farooq briefed them about THDC and asked them to put up questions if any. The students raised queries such as: “What is the reason the products of Himalaya are being used throughout the world”, “why was the name Liv 52 given for its famous product”, “how to start a pharma industry” and so on. Dr S Farooq satisfied their curiosity and also advised them to establish start-ups after finishing their courses.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Principal Dr Sanjay Singh.