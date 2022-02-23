PhD induction prog held at Doon Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: The pre-PhD induction programme for the first batch of eight PhD students from various states across the country started, today, in the Department of English, SOL, Doon University, for the current academic session 2022.

Dr Chetana Pokhriyal, Head, Department of English, welcomed the first batch of PhD scholars and apprised them about the framework of the six month pre-PhD programme.

The highlight of the induction programme was the keynote address by Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal. Prof Dangwal apprised the students about the nuances of research and the pressing need for the creative and the systematic approach towards it. She asked the aspiring researchers of the department to explore innovative areas to address local and global issues, simultaneously. She also emphasised the need for acquiring literary information and theories like postmodernism, post-colonialiasm, new historicism, queer studies, gender studies, regional literature, eco-critical studies, linguistics, etc., within the specific area of literature to create an Indian narrative, while identifying theories and the diversity from western literature.

The induction programme was attended by Dr Richa Joshi Pandey, Dr Aditi and Dr Gazala Khan.