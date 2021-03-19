Phonic Workshop begins for KV Teachers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: A three-day Workshop on “Phonics to Develop Reading Ability” for the HMs and PRTs of KVS, Dehradun Region, is being organised at KV No. 1, HBK, here, from 18 to 20 March. The Workshop was inaugurated today by Alka Gupta, Assistant Commissioner, KVS, RO, Dehradun.

In her opening speech the Chief Guest welcomed all the participants and enlightened them about the objectives, importance and the utility of the workshop.

DS Negi, the venue Principal, Deepak Singh Parihar, HM, KV Kashipur and Coordinator of the workshop, too, welcomed the guests and participants.

As many as 89 PRTs from various Vidyalays of Dehradun Region are participating under the guidance of Master Trainers Rakhi Sharma, PRT, KV Mussoorie, Tarannum Khan, PRT, KV Upper Camp, Dehradun, Karuna Sharma, PRT, KV No.1, HBK, Dehradun, and Manoj Dhuliya, PGT(CS) as Computer Expert KV No.1, HBK.