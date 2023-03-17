Phooldei will be celebrated on grand scale in U’khand: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Bhararisain, 16 Mar: The children of the area showered colourful natural flowers on each other and also sang traditional Mangal songs on the occasion of Uttarakhand’s folk festival Phooldei at the Chief Minister’s residence here, today. While congratulating everyone on this auspicious festival, the Chief Minister said that folk festivals play an important role in identifying the culture and traditions of any state.

The CM stressed on the need to make continuous efforts towards promoting and preserving the folk festivals and traditions of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that, in order to keep the children connected with their folk culture and traditions, Phooldei would be celebrated every year on a large scale in an institutional manner as a children’s festival.

The Chief Minister said ‘Phooldei’ highlights the culture and tradition of the state, particularly that of the hills.