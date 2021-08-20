Photo exhibition held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Teachers, staff and students of Graphic Era Hill University exhibited their photography skills on World Photography Day. Participants of the ‘On-the-spot photography competition’ captured pictures on their camera lens. The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication along with the Photography Club of Graphic Era Hill University, ‘Club Obscura’, organised the competition, photo exhibition and digital slide show on the occasion.

The photo exhibition was held in the open auditorium, photographs of human faces and emerging expressions drew different points of view from the students. Landscape photography captured the wonderful views and scenes of nature which fascinated the audience.

The best photographs from different corners of the university building and the moments spent there were the highlight of the exhibition, while BJMC’s pass out students Vedant, Manav, Ashutosh, Kshitiz and Abhishek’s Wildlife, Street, Candid and Landscape Photography was much appreciated.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Prof. Dr Sanjay Jasola, and while appreciating the photographs of the students, he said that photography is a beautiful medium to showcase one’s creativity. In order to be a skilled photographer, one needed to have a creative mind and the beautiful pictures on display were like a mirror that reflects creativity.

A large number of teachers and students witnessed the exhibition along with Pro-Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Jyoti Chhabra and HOD, Physics, Dr Vijay Gupta.

As the university is continuing its online and offline mode of teaching-learning process, students also sent their photographs through online medium, which were displayed in the form of a digital slide show at KP Nautiyal Auditorium.

The winners of the On-the-spot photography competition will be announced on the official Instagram page of Graphic Era Hill University.

On this occasion, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Vikram Rautela gave a brief talk on the history of photography. Faculty members along with the students were present. Akriti Dhoundiyal and Vipul Tiwari convened the event.