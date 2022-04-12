Phule’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as Social Justice Fortnight: Shadab Shams

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Apr: BJP spokesperson Shadab Shams addressed a press conference on the upcoming birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule at BJP State Headquarters, here, today.

He highlighted the exceptional work done by her for the society. He added that Nadda had called upon the party workers to observe social justice fortnight across the country for the next 15 days. The upcoming birth anniversaries of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar would be celebrated as Social Justice Fortnight in their memory by the BJP across the country.

Shams reminded that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had opened the country’s first school for girls in the year 1848. His wife, Savitribai, became the first teacher in the school he opened in Pune.

He said that Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was a great social reformer, thinker, social worker, writer, philosopher and revolutionary activist of the 19th century. He devoted his whole life in obtaining women the right to education, and to stop child marriage. Phule wanted to free society from the evil social practices and the web of superstition.

Shams claimed that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had moved towards diagnosing all these evils and in the 7 years of Narendra Modi’s tenure, many schemes had been launched due to which the empowerment of women and the evils spread in society were on the verge of extinction. India was now becoming a great example of women empowerment all over the world. He said that the Uttarakhand Government had also launched schemes from time to time for women empowerment.

He reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule on a large scale by organising various programmes across the country.