Pilgrims, tourists can now book cabs at affordable rates through GMVN

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Chardham Yatra pilgrims and the tourists from across the country coming to Uttarakhand will now be able to book cabs at affordable rates though online booking on the portal of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN). For this, preparations are being made by GMVN.

With the announcement of the opening of the portals of the Char Dham shrines for the coming season, full scale preparations are being made for the Yatra to ensure smooth operation of the Char Dham Yatra in the coming season. In such a situation, keeping in mind the convenience of pilgrims and tourists, GMVN has also decided to provide the facility of cab booking on its website for the first time.

For this, travel agencies have been invited by the department. So far, only the bookings for GMVN Guest Houses and hotels can made on the portal of the GMVN. With the facility of booking cabs on the GMVN portal, any tourist or pilgrim books a cab at affordable prices.

On booking a cab on GMVN website, the cab will reach the location on the lines of other travel companies. Its benefit will be available to those pilgrims and tourists who come to Uttarakhand travelling by bus or other means. Those wanting to visit surrounding places along with Chardham will be benefitted the most. According to the GMVN authorities, all preparations have been completed by the Corporation regarding the Chardham Yatra. All the guest houses and hotels have been beautified. Now work is being done to enable tourists and pilgrims to book cabs through the corporation’s website. This feature will be implemented soon. Special attention is being paid to ensure that the cab fares are kept affordable.