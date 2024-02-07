Pithoragarh Medical College will be linked to medical tourism: CS Raturi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has given instructions to the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department and the executing agency, Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, to work promptly on the action plan to make Pithoragarh Medical College the best medical college of the state.

She was holding a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the proposed Medical College in Pithoragarh at the Assembly Secretariat, here, today.

Raturi, while discussing in detail every point of the EFC, made it clear to the officials that Pithoragarh Medical College is an ambitious project of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Along with developing it as an ideal medical college of the state, it would also be linked to medical tourism.

Raturi said that the project of Pithoragarh Medical College has been revised by the executing agency Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam as per the standards and protocols of the National Medical Commission. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions for construction of a night shelter at the Teaching Hospital of Pithoragarh Medical College.

Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, which is the assigned executing agency to supervise the construction of the medical college, is now working on a revised project worth Rs 768.89 crores for the Pithoragarh Medical College. This project has been revised by the Peyjal Nigam as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission and Indian Public Health Standards.

Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary SN Pandey and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.