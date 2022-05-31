Pithoragarh’s Diksha Joshi gets 19th rank in UPSC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 May: Diksha Joshi has done Uttarakhand proud by achieving the 19th rank in the UPSC. She hails from Pithoragarh and it was her third attempt at clearing the UPSC. She is daughter of senior BJP leader and currently Chief Spokesperson of the party, Suresh Joshi. She has cleared the country’s highest civil services competition conducted through UPSC.

This year, Shruti Sharma of Uttar Pradesh has topped the Civil Services competition. In this year’s results, the dominance of women can be seen as women candidates have got success in the first three places.