Plant Distribution Drive held at SBS University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jun: To commemorate the 16th Death Anniversary of Founder Director, the late Sardar Gurcharan Singh, a symbolic plant distribution drive – owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation – was organised in the premises of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, here, today.

Chancellor SP Singh accompanied by Prof RK Singh (Officiating Vice Chancellor) and Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examinations) launched the drive. Like earlier years the mission of “Go Green”, a plant distribution drive, plans to distribute more than 1000 saplings of medicinally important plants to nearby areas of Balawala to promote a healthy environment.

Present on the occasion were Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students Welfare), Zorawar Singh (Manager), Heads/ In-charges and Coordinators of the Departments, Faculty and staff members.