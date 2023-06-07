Plantation drive held by IFS probationers at Raphael

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: On the occasion of World Environment Day, IFS Probationers being trained at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), here, undertook a Plantation Drive at the Raphael Campus.

Working in tandem with the theme for the Environment Day, “Ecosystem Restoration”, the two institutions conducted an interactive session on ‘Mission LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment’ to raise awareness on environment sustainability.

The event at Raphael was also an opportunity for the young IFS trainees to get sensitised to the needs of the differently-abled and become agents of bringing “relief to the suffering”, which is Raphael’s mission.

The probationers were briefed about Raphael and its activities and were encouraged on how they should in their service tenure be inclusive and make conscious efforts to embrace diversity.