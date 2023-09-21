Plantation Drive undertaken for Family Adoption Programme

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Family Adoption Programme is an initiative aimed at promoting community engagement and environmental responsibility amongst medical students. It encourages students to adopt families in rural and underserved areas, providing them with healthcare support and promoting health awareness. As part of this programme, the students also undertake community-based projects to address local health and environmental issues.

Under the guidance of Dr Ashok K Srivastava, Prof & HoD, Department of Community Medicine, HIMS, SRHU, a Plantation Drive was conducted today in village Gauhri Maafi, Doiwala, with support of Rohit Nautiyal (Gram Pradhan) and School Principal of Primary School, Gauhri Maafi. The primary objectives of this drive were to contribute to environmental conservation, raise awareness about the importance of tree plantation, and engage with the local community. The college’s commitment to sustainability was demonstrated through the commencement of the plantation drive, which took place early in the morning. Equipped with saplings and gardening tools, students assembled at the college campus and then headed to the plantation site to plant native species of trees in and around the Anganwadi Centre, primary school, and families enrolled in the Family Adoption Programme. Deliberate consideration was given to selecting trees that are best suited to flourish in the local climate and offer ecological advantages such as air purification, carbon sequestration and wildlife habitat. To ensure, both, biodiversity and ecological resilience, a diverse range of over 434 tree saplings including Guava, Jamun, Litchi, Mango, Tulsi, Majestic Palms and marigold were thoughtfully incorporated into the planting initiative.

The enthusiasm among the students was palpable, reflecting their growing awareness of the urgent need to address environmental issues. Many students expressed their excitement at being part of a hands-on initiative to combat climate change.

Dr Neha Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, who supervised the overall plantation drive, shared her thoughts, saying, “It is inspiring to see more than 150 students coming together for this cause. Every tree we plant is a small step towards a greener, healthier future. The students of Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences have set a commendable example by taking an active role in addressing climate change through their plantation drive. Their passion, combined with community support and expert guidance, has potential to create a lasting positive impact on the environment. As the trees they planted grow and thrive, they will symbolise the hope for a greener and more sustainable future.”

The long-term impact of this plantation drive is expected to be significant. The newly planted trees will not only contribute to reducing the carbon footprint but also provide shade and greenery to the college campus. Additionally, they will act as a living laboratory for students studying ecology and environmental science.

In a commendable display of environmental stewardship, MBBS Batch 2022 students, students pursuing Masters in Epidemiology- Siddhesh Kolambkar, Shivani Dahiwelkar, Niharika Gaur played a major role. Dr Himanshu Mamgain, (Senior Resident), Interns Shubham Aggarwal, Shristi Pori, Siddharth Tyagi, Vani Verma, Afzal and Simran Gujjar, Sanjeet (public health inspector), Rita (Medical Social Worker), Pradeep Saklani (Lab Technician), Kamaljeet Singh (orderly) were also present in the drive.