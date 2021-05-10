Plasma Donation by COVID-19 recovered patients needed: Young Indians

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 May: Like most other states, the number of cases is growing every day in Uttarakhand, throwing normal life out of gear, with an extensive load on the healthcare system which is operating beyond its capacity.

Police professionals have been at the forefront in helping the citizens and managing the law and order situation across Uttarakhand since the first nationwide lockdown announced in 2020. While serving the citizens in these unprecedented times, many police officials have come in contact with the virus with some even losing their lives.

Plasma therapy has been able to save the lives of many COVID-19 affected people. Unfortunately, many people who have recovered from COVID are not donating their plasma due to a host of factors. To encourage citizens who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, Young Indians (Yi), Dehradun Chapter, in association with Uttarakhand Police, is organising a COVID-19 Anti Body Test Drive for police officials and citizens at large who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 45 days.

The drive is supported by Aashiyana, Blood Friends and Neetu Lohia Foundation. The drive is aimed at conducting the COVID-19 antibody test for more than 1000 police officials in 4 days, which started today. More than 130 people got tested on the first day.

DGP Ashok Kumar, during his address on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of Yi and Aashiyana, Blood Friends and Neetu Lohia Foundation, which are leading this initiative. He mentioned that the officials who have recovered and developed antibodies will be encouraged to donate their plasma for needy people.

The Anti Body Test Camp will take place in Dehradun and Haridwar in the 1st Phase. On 9 and 10 May, it is being held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Police Lines in Dehradun. On 11 and 12 May, it will be held at CCR, Haridwar, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.