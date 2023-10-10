Play “Bhay Binu Hoi Na Preeti” enthrals audience in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Meghdoot Drama Society’s presentation “Bhay Binu Hoi Na Preeti” was enthusiastically appreciated by the audience on Sunday in Dehradun. The play is based on the Pancham Sopan of Ramcharit Manas written by Goswami Tulsidas and it was staged by Meghdoot, one of the leading theatre groups in Dehradun at Meenakshi Garden near Rispana Bridge, Haridwar Bypass here on Sunday.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal inaugurated the play by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Subodh Uniyal congratulated theatre artist SP Mamgai for organising the event and reminded the audience that Goswami Tulsidas had given direction to the Indian consciousness in adverse circumstances. He said that people like Mamgai are carrying forward the same tradition.

The drama version of ‘Bhay Binu Hoi Na Preeti’ was edited and directed by SP Mamgai, while the music was composed by Alok Malasi. This theatrical presentation based on Sundar Kand, the fifth chapter of Ramcharit Manas, managed to enthral the audience.

In the play, the role of Shiva was played by Sunil Tanwar while Parvati was played by Sapna Gulati. The central character of the play, Ram, was brilliantly portrayed by Siddharth Dangwal, while the role of Sita was played by Mithali Punetha. Yashpal Kaintura played the role of Laxman and Vijay Dabral played the role of Hanuman brilliantly. Veteran actor Anil Dutt Sharma, who is also a Press Information Bureau Officer, played the role of Ravana in a memorable manner. Giri Vijay Dhondhiyal as Jamwant, Angad Gaurav Bisht, Sugriva Akshat Jaitley, Prem Kumar as Nal, Neil Ravindra Kumar, Mandodari Rupika Pasi, Ketki Kashish, Trijata Indu Rawat, Akshay Kumar as Brijesh Bhatt, Meghnath Girivijay, and Commander Rajendra Kainthola also lent good support. The character of Malywant was played by Gokul Panwar.

Apart from this, Prakhar Gusain, Sangeetcharya KP Yadav also made his presence felt in the role of Vibhishana. Other prominent artists were Brijesh Bhatt, Dinesh Baudai, Dattatreya Dhasmana, Rohan Binjola, Mamta, Savitri Uniyal, etc.

Based on the plot of Pancham Sopan Sundar Kand of Ramcharit Manas written by Goswami Tulsidas, this theatrical presentation was prepared keeping in mind the time and place. The dialogues in the play were created from the commentaries of the famous commentator of Sanatan Dharma, Hanuman Prasad Podda.

It is worth noting that Meghdoot Natya Manch is an institution whose many artists are showcasing their talent in different parts of the country in various fields of film, TV and theatre.