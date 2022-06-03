PM briefed on U’khand’s plans on drone utilisation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia obtain a view of ‘Nabh Netra’, the Mobile Ground Control Station Van of Uttarakhand at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav-2022, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on 27 May.

DARC-ITDA Director Amit Kumar Sinha, explained the important role of Nabh Netra in disaster management, security, monitoring, etc., and the future prospects by creating more Drone-Pilots and Drone employment in Uttarakhand. DARC is focusing on opening more Drone Research and Training Centres and In-House 3-D Printed Drone Assembling in Uttarakhand.