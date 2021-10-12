PM Garib Kalyan Yojana launched in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 11 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, here, today. Under the scheme, more than 24 lakh people will get benefits in the state.

ICabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi launched the Yojana at a programme held at the Prithvi Dhar Government Ration Shop located on Camel Back Road. Ration was distributed to the poor on this occasion.

Minister Joshi said that the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’ is the largest such programme in the world, which will benefit lakhs of poor people. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that special care is being taken by the Prime Minister of every section of society, particularly the poor. Joshi also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for initiating the scheme in Uttarakhand.

Under this scheme, free food grains would be distributed from 9,230 ration shops in the state, benefiting 24 lakh people. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, in 2020, free ration was given to the beneficiaries of Antyodaya and primary families from April to November. This year also, free ration is being distributed from May to November. Under the State Food Scheme, the government distributed 12.50 kg additional food grains per card at low rates to a total of about 10 lakh families from April to June in the year 2020 and 2021 from its own resources.

He said that in view of the problems faced by the taxi drivers during the Corona period, the government had given tax exemption along with financial help. He also praised the 100 day tenure of the present Chief Minister.

State Food Commission President Bhupendra Singh Rawat, BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal, Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar, Yuva Morcha President Amit Panwar, Amit Bhatt, Dharampal Panwar, Manish Kukshal, Food Supply Inspector Vivek, Sanjay Agarwal, Geeta Kumai, etc., were present on the occasion.