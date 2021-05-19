PM Modi briefed on Covid-19 situation in Doon during interaction with DMs of 10 states

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 May: Prime Minister Narendra Modi obtained feedback, today, through video conferencing from 46 District Magistrates and Commissioners of 10 states, including the Dehradun DM, Dr Ashish Srivastava, about the situation related to Covid-19 in these districts. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also participated in virtual connect with the Secretariat, Dehradun.

District Magistrate Dr Srivastava apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the work being done to control the spread of Covid in Dehradun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked for suggestions on prevention of Covid-19 in the future. He told the District Magistrates that they would be given a free hand in dealing with the pandemic if they felt that they could do something extra in their respective districts to control the pandemic. He said that the treatment guidelines and protocols should also be provided in local languages and dialects of the region so that there is effective dissemination of information even in remote and rural areas.

The Prime Minister also called upon the DMs to increase testing for Corona in their districts and ensure isolation of infected persons for treatment so that other people could be protected from infection by breaking the chain. He said that every district of the country had a different situation. In the battle against Corona, the District Magistrates were the field commanders and it was also their responsibility to save every person’s life. He added that, along with Covid, attention also had to be paid to preparing for the coming monsoon. Better and effective Covid management was the requirement during the current wave of the pandemic, he stressed. Modi also emphasised prevention of vaccine wastage so that the maximum number of people could be inoculated. He said that it was a big challenge but it was possible to achieve this. He also appreciated the efforts and services of many officers on duty who were successfully discharging their duty in fighting the pandemic and had not been able to go home for a long time.

During this period, the Dehradun District Magistrate apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the arrangements made by the state government such as Dehradun Community Surveillance, Decentralisation of Testing, Distribution of Home Isolation Kits and initiatives like providing Tele Medicine services.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Health Secretary Amit Negi, Chief Ministers and officers of other states were present at the meeting.

After the video conference, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat instructed officials to ensure that more micro level plans are prepared to prevent infection spread in the state. Testing needed to be increased in the state. The Chief Minister directed that committees be formed at all levels from the Legislative Assembly to the Gram Panchayat level by involving the public representatives. The Chief Minister added that, apart from the vaccination plans for the youth, a separate plan also be prepared for vaccination of the differently abled people of the state. Apart from this, the Chief Minister said that in view of the challenge of the monsoon, all the hospitals of the state, Covid Care Centres ought to be kept ready. Regular power supply and other facilities had to be ensured in the health care facilities in the coming months.