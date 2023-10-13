PM Modi interacts with local people, ITBP personnel in village Gunji, Parvati Kund

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh, 12 Oct: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mingled with the local people in Gunji village and interacted with them during his visit to the border village here today. People who had come from faraway places to Gunji village were excited to find the Prime Minister among them. The Prime Minister also sought blessings from Rangsya (local women) wearing chewala. He also interacted with the Army, BRO and ITBP personnel deputed at the borders.

In a tweet posted in this connection, Modi observed that the unwavering service done by the armed forces and the para military force personnel in challenging conditions is truly commendable. Their spirit and dedication inspires the entire nation, he claimed. While interacting with the army personnel in Gunji, the Prime Minister encouraged them. The Prime Minister also met the people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti. The people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti had come to see the PM in their traditional costumes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also played the drum on this occasion along with them.

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition based on local art and products in Gunji village, a major centre of Indo-Tibetan trade. On this occasion, he also visited the photo gallery of Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar, Kuti village, Rongkog village, Nabi, Gunji, Om Parvat. Modi also shared lot of photographs on his social media accounts today.

In Gunji, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a photo of Om Parvat to the Prime Minister as a body garment and insignia. A pot filled with the holy water of Manasarovar was presented by the same Ran Samaj to Modi on this occasion.