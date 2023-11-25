PM Modi seeks fresh update on rescue operation; Dhami camps near rescue site

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the safe rescue and wellbeing of the workers trapped in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara Tunnel over the last 13 days. Modi, who has been calling CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on a daily basis to seek updates every morning, called again this morning to know about the progress.

While talking to Chief Minister Dhami, Modi sought detailed information about the obstacles to the rescue work. The Chief Minister informed him that the tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnel Method. The rescue work is being hampered as some steel structure mainly bars and the girders obstruct the Auger Drilling machine. Then the machine has to be stopped and the blockages cleared before it can resume operation. This process, Dhami said, is taking a lot of time. Modi also enquired from Dhami about the families of the workers trapped who have come to the rescue site.

During the conversation, Modi instructed Dhami to ensure that special attention is paid to the health of the workers when they are finally rescued from the tunnel. He also sought information about the food and items of daily use being given to them. Besides this, he also enquired about the wellbeing and the condition of the workers engaged in rescue work and the safety measures being taken for them. He emphasised that there should be no shortage of any kind in this regard. He also enquired about the coordination between various agencies and about any further cooperation required by the state government from the Centre

Dhami informed the Prime Minister that, in order to monitor the ongoing rescue operations in the Silkyara Tunnel at the ground level and also to continue his usual duties, he has set up a temporary Camp Office in Matli, near the rescue site.

Dhami reported that after the successful laying of a 6 inch diameter pipeline, an alternative life line has been created. Through this, fresh cooked food, fruits, dry fruits, milk, juice as well as disposable plates, brushes, towels, small clothes, toothpaste, soap, etc., are being sent packed in bottles to the workers trapped in the tunnel. As a result, the daily requirements regarding food, nutrition and medicines of the workers are being taken care of. Through this pipeline, regular communication is also being held with the workers. Attention is also being paid to maintaining the morale of the workers and their families. The health of the workers is being continuously monitored by the doctors posted in the temporary hospital established in Silkyara. From ambulances to the nearest hospital, 41 special beds have been prepared for the workers. Psychiatrists are also regularly counselling the workers trapped in the tunnel.

The Chief Minister said that the workers engaged in relief and rescue operations are working with full dedication and tirelessly. Special attention is also being given to the safety of the rescue workers. A safety canopy and escape tunnel have been made at the rescue site through pre-cast RCC box culvert and HUME pipes. The Chief Minister said that a secretary level officer has been deployed in Silkyara by the state government to ensure better coordination with the central agencies in the rescue operation. The Uttarkashi district administration and the disaster management machinery of the state are also engaged. Care is also being taken of the families of the workers. Arrangements have been made for their accommodation, food, clothes and transportation requirements. Separate officers have been deployed at the district and state levels for coordination of family members and their facilities. ​