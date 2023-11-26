PM Modi seeks fresh update on rescue operation while Dhami camps near rescue site

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains concerned and empathetic towards the safe rescue and health of the workers trapped in Uttarkashi Silkyara Tunnel for last 13 days. Modi , who has been calling CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on a daily basis to seek update every morning yet again called him this morning to seek fresh updates on the progress of the rescue mission.

While talking to Chief Minister Dhami today morning, Modi sought detailed information about the obstacles and hindrances arising in the rescue work. During this, the Chief Minister informed him that this tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnel Method. He added that the rescue work is being hampered when some steel structure mainly bars and the girders come in front of the Auger Drilling machine. Then the machine has to be stopped and the blockages cleared before the machine can again be restarted. This process, Dhami said, is taking lot of time. Modi also enquired from Dhami about the families of the workers trapped who have come to the rescue site .

During the conversation, Modi instructed Dhami to ensure that special attention is paid to the health and medical checkup of the workers when they are finally rescued from the tunnel. Modi also sought detailed information about the condition of the workers trapped inside the tunnel and about the food and items of daily use being given to them. Besides this, he also enquired about the well- being and the condition of the workers engaged in relief and rescue work and the safety measures being taken for them. He further stated that there should be no shortage of any kind in this respect. He also enquired about the state of coordination between various agencies and about any further cooperation required by the state government from the Centre

Dhami informed the Prime Minister that in order to monitor the ongoing rescue operations in the Silkyara Tunnel at the ground level and also to continue his usual duties, he has set up a temporary Chief Minister Camp Office in Matli, near to the rescue site . Dhami briefed that after the successful laying of 6 inch diameter pipeline debris, an alternative life line has been created, through which, fresh cooked food, fruits, dry fruits, milk, juice as well as disposable plates, brushes, towels, small clothes, toothpaste, soap, etc., daily essential items are being sent packed in bottles to the workers trapped in the tunnel. As a result, the daily requirements regarding food, nutrition and medicines of the workers is being taken care of. Through this pipeline, regular communication is also being held with the workers. Attention is also being paid towards o maintaining the morale of the workers and their families. The health of the workers is being continuously monitored by the doctors posted in the temporary hospital established in Silkyara. From ambulances to the nearest hospital, 41 special beds have been prepared for the workers. Psychiatrists are also regularly counselling the workers trapped in the tunnel.