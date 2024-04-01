PM Modi to address his first rally in U’khand on 2 Apr

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Mar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing his first election rally in Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha Polls-2024 on 2 April in Rudrapur, where he will be seeking votes for Union Minister and BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt. Speaking to Garhwal Post, Chief state spokesman Suresh Joshi confirmed this today. Joshi said that Modi is likely to address at least 1 more rally in the state but he may address in total 3 rallies in Uttarakhand. He also added that though there has been demand for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, but he may not be able to campaign in Uttarakhand since he has his own election in Nagpur in the first phase of the polls and he has to campaign for several seats in Maharashtra where the polling is due to be held in the first phase itself. Joshi further confirmed that BJP President JP Nadda is due to come in the state on 3 April and will be here on 4 April too. During his stay, Nadda is likely to address rallies in Pithoragarh and Vikasnagar and then hold a meeting in Dehradun Mahanagar. Efforts are underway to get his approval to address rallies in the state particularly in Gauchar, Ranikhet, Bajpur and Laksar too.

Meanwhile, some other sources added that Nadda’s itinerary may have a road show in Haridwar as well on 4 April. They also added that Uttarakhand BJP has urged PM Modi to also address rallies in Dehradun and Srinagar besides Rudrapur and if possible, also in Almora.

According to Party spokesperson Honey Pathak, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold rallies in Roorkee in Haridwar district, Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district and Vikasnagar in Dehradun district.

Honey Pathak added that much in demand UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to address rallies in Haldwani, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Pauri of Nainital district, Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, Uttarkashi, Rishikesh of Dehradun district and Kandisaud.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may address rallies in Bageshwar, Gopeshwar, Muni Ki Reti, Bhikiyasain, Vikasnagar in Tehri district.