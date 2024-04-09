PM Modi to address rally in Rishikesh on 11 Apr

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule has been finalised for the next rally to be addressed by him in Uttarakhand. He will address a rally at the IDPL ground in Rishikesh on 11 April as was indicated by Garhwal Post.

Party sources claimed that Rishikesh has been chosen as the site for the second rally of Modi in the state in view of its strategic location as it influences all the seats in Garhwal region, namely Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar. This perhaps also indicates that Uttarakhand may not get another rally of Modi in the ongoing Parliamentary elections. It may be recalled that Modi addressed his first rally in Rudrapur, which was also chosen due to its strategic location with influence on the entire Kumaon region.

Party State President Mahendra Bhatt has nominated State General Secretary Aditya Kothari as the rally in charge in Rishikesh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath, much in demand in the state as a star campaigner, will also address 3 rallies on 11 April in Kichcha, Roorkee and in Srinagar. Though Yogi Adityanath is much in demand. here, the state may not get more rallies as he is not only touring all of UP but other states, as well. He is much in demand across the country and is currently touring Maharashtra.

Others expected to address rallies in the state include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Gen VK Singh (Retd), besides others whose programmes are being finalised.