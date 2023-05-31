PM, other top BJP leaders will participate in public connect programmes in U’khand: Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 May: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today informed media that top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to hold public rallies in Uttarakhand as part of the nationwide public relations campaign of the party, which is going to be carried out in a grand scale. Bhatt was speaking informally with the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters, here, today. He further stated that top BJP leaders including in charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam, Ashwini Tyagi and Nitin Patel will be reaching Uttarakhand to participate in the public relations campaign soon. Bhatt indicated that the state’s party unit has been assured of PM Modi’s participation in the exercise in the state.

While responding to the questions of media persons, Bhatt said that, in this massive campaign, every party worker will reach out to at least 4 homes in every booth. All the 1.25 crore residents will be contacted by the party workers and top party leaders and made aware of the achievements and plans of the Central and State governments. The campaign has already been launched and the exercise is currently underway.

Bhatt also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at least one grand public meeting in Uttarakhand. The state unit will try to organise at least one meeting in a border district of the state. He further stated that State In-charge and National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, State Co in-charge and National Vice President Rekha Verma, Campaign In-charge Ashwani Tyagi, MP Nitin Patel will participate in the media dialogue and social media influencers to be held at the Lok Sabha level from 1 to 5 June in the state.

Bhatt asserted that the number of pilgrims to Char Dham shrines has already crossed 38 lakhs, so far, in just one and a half months. He claimed that this year’s numbers will leave all the previous records far behind. Praising the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra made by the state government as excellent, Bhatt claimed that the record number of pilgrims to Char Dham Yatra will boost the state’s economy and create large scale local employment which will also be a good incentive towards reverse migration.

In response to the questions regarding the questions raised and allegations levelled by the Congress in respect of the state government’s and the Centre’s achievements, Bhatt asserted that Congress leaders were free to make allegations but these allegations will be strongly responded to by the people and the people are already responding to these baseless allegations by ensuring BJP victory in every election held in the past nine years.