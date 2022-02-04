PM to address virtual rally for Almora constituencies today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of all the assembly constituencies under the Almora parliamentary constituency virtually from Delhi tomorrow. State BJP spokesperson Suresh Joshi confirmed this during an interaction with media persons. He informed them that the Prime Minister would address voters of all the constituencies under Almora Parliamentary constituency tomorrow from 12 to 1 p.m. He added that arrangements were being made to broadcast this address in all these assembly constituencies. He also stated that the Prime Minister’s next virtual meeting is proposed on 6 February for all the assembly constituencies coming under Pauri Garhwal Parliamentary Constituency, followed by another virtual rally on 8 February for all the constituencies under Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, on 10 February for all the assembly constituencies coming under Haridwar Parliamentary constituency and finally on 12 February for all the assembly constituencies coming under Nainital Parliamentary Constituency.