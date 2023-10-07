PMO’s intervention led to resolution of affiliation issue: Vivekanand Khanduri

Affiliation of ten aided colleges with HNB Garhwal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Oct: The HNB Garhwal Central University’s Executive Council has finally approved the affiliation of ten government aided non-government colleges of Garhwal region. These colleges, including the DAV (PG) College, DBS (PG) College and MKP (PG) College of Dehradun, were earlier affiliated to HNB Garhwal University. On the upgradation of the university to the status of Central University, the University administration had approved continuation of the affiliation of these colleges to the university for a restricted year. This year, the Executive Council had disaffiliated these colleges, resulting in strong opposition from many.

BJP leader and former President of DAV (PG) College Students’ Union Vivekanand Khanduri had strongly taken up the issue and had even sent a letter in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention so that the affiliation of these colleges with the Central University could be restored in the interest of the students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking cognisance of the letter, took immediate action and issued guidelines to the officials of the departments concerned to take positive action. Now these departments have informed Khanduri that the majority of the points mentioned in the demand letter have been resolved and action is also underway on the remaining ones. Vivekananda Khanduri has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention on the appeal.

It may be recalled that Khanduri is also a leading statehood agitationist. Apart from urging the PM to ensure continued affiliation of the ten aided non-government colleges of Garhwal region with the HNB Garhwal Central University, Khanduri has also demanded the status of a Central University for Doon University.

According to Khanduri, the decision of the Executive Council of the HNB Garhwal Central University to terminate the affiliation of ten non-government colleges of Garhwal region was “unconstitutional”. He had registered a complaint in this regard not only with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of a letter, but had also written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard. Following the receipt of the letter in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the PMO had been touch with Khanduri in this regard and had even called him on three occasions over the telephone. After this, considering the seriousness of the issue of termination of affiliation of colleges, the Prime Minister’s Office issued guidelines to the Executive Council of the University for an appropriate decision in this regard and an early disposal of the matter. After this, the Executive Council has started the admission process in colleges on the basis of CEUT as well as on the basis of entrance merit like before.

It may be recalled that the Executive Council of the University had terminated the affiliation of the ten colleges including DAV (PG) College, DBS (PG) College and MKP (PG) Colleges on 30 May 2023. These ten colleges were asked by the Central University to seek affiliation from Sridev Suman University. All the ten affected colleges had however managed to obtain a stay order from the Uttarakhand High Court against this controversial decision. Presently, this matter is pending in the High Court. Due to this controversial decision of the Executive Council of the University, the admission process in colleges has also been disrupted. There are still vacant seats in the affected colleges.